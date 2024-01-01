DONE DEAL: Villa snap up Man City prospect Taylor

Aston Villa are said to have secured the signing of Kane Taylor from Manchester City.

The Premier League high achievers want to build on finishing fourth in the league last term.

Now they have secured the return of a Birmingham-born midfielder in Taylor, who was at the Villa academy before joining City in 2019.

He did play regularly for City’s Under-18 and Elite Development squads.

Now he will be hoping that he can push on as part of the Villa academy and Under-21 side.