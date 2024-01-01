Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling

DONE DEAL: Villa snap up Man City prospect Taylor

DONE DEAL: Villa snap up Man City prospect Taylor
DONE DEAL: Villa snap up Man City prospect Taylor
DONE DEAL: Villa snap up Man City prospect TaylorAction Plus
Aston Villa are said to have secured the signing of Kane Taylor from Manchester City.

The Premier League high achievers want to build on finishing fourth in the league last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they have secured the return of a Birmingham-born midfielder in Taylor, who was at the Villa academy before joining City in 2019.

He did play regularly for City’s Under-18 and Elite Development squads.

Now he will be hoping that he can push on as part of the Villa academy and Under-21 side.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTaylor KaneManchester CityAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wife of Gundogan hints Barcelona exit sealed
Bogarde pens new Villa contract
Man City midfielder Phillips urges Villa to rethink offer