Villa's Rogers on Rashford: He's someone I looked up to as a player in a similar position

Attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers says he’s excited to cause “damage on the pitch” alongside Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa.

Rashford’s loan move from Manchester United has thrilled Rogers, who admired the England star during his own development.

He believes Rashford’s arrival will be a huge boost for Villa as they compete on three fronts this season.

"His talent and quality, everyone's seen it for a number of years now. To be able to play with him is something I'm thoroughly looking forward to,” Rogers told Sky Sports.

"When I was coming up, he was starting to be the guy in England and he's someone I looked up to as a player in a similar position that you want to try and be one day.

"Hopefully we can cause some damage on the pitch and get Villa where we want to get them."