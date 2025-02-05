Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne

Aston Villa signing Rashford sacrifices endorsement cash to make move

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa signing Rashford sacrifices endorsement cash to make move
Aston Villa signing Rashford sacrifices endorsement cash to make moveAston Villa
England forward Marcus Rashford could reportedly lose around £1.5 million following his loan move to Aston Villa.

The Manchester United forward joined Villa late in the transfer window after being frozen out by Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa are covering at least 75% of his £315,000-a-week wages, which could rise to 90% depending on bonuses.

Despite still earning his full salary, Rashford's finances will take a hit due to external endorsements.

According to The Mail, his earnings from Nike will be significantly reduced following the transfer.

Rashford has been partnered with the sportswear giant since 2021 after signing a lucrative seven-year deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAston VillaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Walcott urges Villa signing Rashford: Be the first to training
Chelsea's Sancho shares message of support for Rashford as he joins Villa
Rashford: I want to reach my best and make history with Aston Villa