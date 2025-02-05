Aston Villa signing Rashford sacrifices endorsement cash to make move

England forward Marcus Rashford could reportedly lose around £1.5 million following his loan move to Aston Villa.

The Manchester United forward joined Villa late in the transfer window after being frozen out by Ruben Amorim.

Villa are covering at least 75% of his £315,000-a-week wages, which could rise to 90% depending on bonuses.

Despite still earning his full salary, Rashford's finances will take a hit due to external endorsements.

According to The Mail, his earnings from Nike will be significantly reduced following the transfer.

Rashford has been partnered with the sportswear giant since 2021 after signing a lucrative seven-year deal.