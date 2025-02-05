Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forward Marcus Rashford has lost sponsorship deals with three major brands in recent years as his struggles at Manchester United continued.

His dip in form saw him miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad and led to a January loan move to Aston Villa.

During this period, he reportedly parted ways with Burberry, Levi’s, and Beats, which had backed him at the peak of his popularity.

Per The Mail, his switch to Villa could further impact his sponsorship earnings, particularly with Nike.

United were in Nike’s top-tier category, but Villa are in a lower band, meaning a potential 50% reduction in his earnings.

With fewer goals and appearances already affecting his income, Rashford’s move may prove costly beyond the pitch.

