Villa reward Routh with pro deal

Paul Vegas
Leon Routh has signed a first pro contract with Aston Villa.

The centre-back was snapped up from Luton Town last summer and has been rewarded for his progress with professional forms.

Villa's Academy Manager Mark Harrison told the club's website: “We are delighted to see Leon sign his first professional contract.

"Since he joined us in the summer, we have been really pleased with Leon’s development, which has now seen him become a regular in our Under-19 UEFA Youth League Squad at the age of 16 and recently represent England at Under-18 level.

"Hopefully Leon can continue this journey in the same way and in years to come become a member of our first team squad.”

