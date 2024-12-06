AC Milan open to offers for Tomori with multiple Premier League sides interested

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
AC Milan are inviting transfer offers for defender Fikayo Tomori next summer.

The Italian giants are ready to sell the English center half for a fee of around £30-40M.

Tomori has been stellar since leaving Chelsea to join the Serie A club, but his value is now at its highest.

Per Italian reports, Aston Villa, Juventus, Newcastle and West Ham would all be interested.

While he has been a regular in the Champions League this season, Tomori’s Serie A game time has gone down.

He has only played 11 minutes in the league since the beginning of October.

He has not enjoyed his time under manager Paulo Fonseca, which could lead to a summer exit.

 

