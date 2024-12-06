Roberto Olabe & Arsenal? Why it's the 'stable' deal that makes sense

COMMENT: The job is his, if he wants it. At least, that's the noise out of London. For all the speculation swirling around Roberto Olabe and Arsenal, it's actually the Gunners who - for the moment - are making all the running...

And why not? Olabe, who will leave Real Sociedad as sporting director at the end of this season, is more than a qualified replacement for Arsenal's now former technical director, Edu Gaspar. Indeed, the relationships are also there. Olabe getting to know the ins and outs of Arsenal over these past six years as La Real's prime dealmaker. From bringing Nacho Monreal back to Spain, to taking on Kieran Tierney last season, the sale of Mikel Merino, right through to signing Arsenal's captain Martin Odegaard as a Real Madrid player... Olabe will walk into the club with key relationships already established. It's a deal that does make sense.

Advertisement Advertisement

And as we say, Olabe is more than qualified. With a background as a player, coach and internationally as a director, the 57 year-old will arrive arguably as the most successful mover-and-shaker the Gunners have ever appointed.

It's why Aston Villa made such a big play for Olabe last year. The former Mirandes and La Real goalkeeper turning down a Premier League move before Villa switched their sights to Monchi, the former Sevilla and Roma sports director.

However, the ties with Villa remain, with Olabe a guest of Unai Emery, the Villans manager, just a fortnight ago for the derby between Sanse and Real Union. Emery and Villa owners, V Sport, now control Real Union.

Olabe and La Real assistant coach Imanol Sherrif were there on a fact-finding mission, eager to discover up close where and how the improvements being made were impacting Real Union. The visit came just days after Olabe had announced he would be leaving La Real a year before the expiring of his current contract. These coming months won't be treated as a vacation.

A senior coach with La Real and Almeria. A talent director with the Qatari FA and Ecuador's Independiente della Valle (of Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez fame) - in terms of English football, Olabe's cv is something unique.

And it's a cv which has included five consecutive seasons as European qualifiers with La Real and also a Copa del Rey triumph. For those inside Spanish football, to a man, they agree that none of this would've been achieved without Olabe working the market and Imanol Alguacil in the dugout.

"Stability" is the key word when Olabe's name is raised. A record of 32 player signings over six years - and no coaching dismissals. It's why his resignation took so many by surprise - and brought so much coverage to La Real from the wider Spanish media when announced.

"What I know is that I am older than the stadium!" he joked at his farewell media conference last month.

“I do not have my gaze elsewhere, so it is difficult for me without being clear what is next... This is my club, I am not going to explain to anyone how sorry I am about this, I like people who are not giving out soundbites of being more or less. It's the club that I've breathed. 25 years of my professional career on the benches is celebrated in June, which is based on previous weaknesses that I probably did not know, but that this club has helped me to know, which in other parts of the world I have fixed and returned."

Indeed, as player, coach and director, Olabe has had three different spells with La Real. As he hinted, Olabe has seen and been through it all - and is now at the peak of his powers. His example of Martin Zubimendi, raised in that presser, offered a glimpse of what - beyond his canny buying and selling - he potentially will bring to Arsenal. Among the final tasks for Olabe at La Real is putting in mechanisms that will help their academy players adjust quicker and better to the demands of senior football.

"There is a lot left (in the academy). We cannot settle. Since you've talked about Martin Zubimendi, it must be remembered that it was very difficult for him to consolidate himself. La Real does not intend for a young person's performance to arrive as soon as possible, but as best as possible.

"The difficulty is going to be higher and higher for players to jump to the first team and consolidate themselves in it, but we are not going to change our model: it is our identity, our strength and we have to understand everything like this."

For Zubimendi, you can add Robin Le Normand, Ander Barrentxea and Benat Turrientes as players to come through the La Real academy in recent years. Olabe's approach should work hand-in-glove with what Per Mertesacker, Arsenal's academy director, has been pushing through since he took charge.

Roberto Olabe and Arsenal? It's a deal that does make sense. And given the breadth of his working background, it's an appointment which would more than cover the void left by Edu.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play