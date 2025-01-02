Villa preparing Philogene loan move this January with Ipswich considered frontrunners

Aston Villa are prepared to loan out summer signing Jaden Philogene this January with Ipswich Town considered to be the leading candidates to snap him up.

Just five months after striking a deal with Hull City for the England Under-21 international, the talented winger is set for a move away from the club to find much-needed game time that manager Unai Emery has been unable to supply.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports say Villa boss Unai Emery will allow the 22-year-old out on loan in January with Ipswich the leading force in trying to land his signature. If this move was completed he would reunite him with former Hull City teammates Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap who made the move to Town this summer.

Philogene has started only four games for Villa this season and is said to be frustrated with his lack of game time at the club. The young winger bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 games for Hull last season which sparked the interest of Ipswich before Villa snapped him up.

A loan move could be the perfect opportunity for him to rekindle his form and meet with his former teammates once more in an exciting Ipswich side who are looking to survive relegation this season under manager Kieran McKenna.