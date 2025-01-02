Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Brom confirm Dobbin recalled by Villa
Aston Villa have recalled Lewis Dobbin from his loan spell at West Bromwich  Albion.

The 21-year-old, who only signed for Villa from Everton in the summer, was hoping to earn first team game time.

However, Dobbin barely played at West Brom, which has led to the loan being terminated early.

Joint-caretaker WBA boss Chris Brunt confirmed this move in an interview.

"Villa have asked to call him back," Brunt told BBC Radio WM. 

"He's not played as much as they'd have wanted for a loan player coming out of a Premier League club.

"We'll just have to roll with it and move on, but it's an opportunity for our younger players."

