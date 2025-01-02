Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Hull boss Selles eager for Man City feedback on Burns

Ansser Sadiq
Hull boss Selles eager for Man City feedback on Burns
Hull boss Selles eager for Man City feedback on BurnsAction Plus
Manchester City may have a decisions to make about loanee Finley Burns this winter.

The Citizens’ youngster is at Hull City, where manager Ruben Selles wants some clarity on his future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Burns was hoping to play regularly this term, after impressing at Stevenage in League One last term.

But he has not found it easy to break into Selles team, with Hull now keen to end the loan.

"The situation with Finn is a very (interesting one)," Selles told Hull Live. 

"It's a situation that we are monitoring every day. As a person and as a player, he works really hard and is very honest for us. 

“(His future) is something that we are evaluating with him also, and we will do what is the best for the club and the best for him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBurns FinleyHull CityManchester CityChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City recall Kabore from Benfica
Barcelona, Man City following LAFC attacker Martinez
DONE DEAL: Southampton defender Edwards joins QPR