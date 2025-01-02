Hull boss Selles eager for Man City feedback on Burns

Manchester City may have a decisions to make about loanee Finley Burns this winter.

The Citizens’ youngster is at Hull City, where manager Ruben Selles wants some clarity on his future.

Burns was hoping to play regularly this term, after impressing at Stevenage in League One last term.

But he has not found it easy to break into Selles team, with Hull now keen to end the loan.

"The situation with Finn is a very (interesting one)," Selles told Hull Live.

"It's a situation that we are monitoring every day. As a person and as a player, he works really hard and is very honest for us.

“(His future) is something that we are evaluating with him also, and we will do what is the best for the club and the best for him."