Villa ponder move for free agent Iheanacho

Aston Villa are the latest team to be linked with a move for Kelechi Iheanacho this summer.

The former Leicester City star could be on his way to a Premier League club after leaving the Foxes.

Iheanacho spent the past seven years at Leicester, providing 95 goal contributions in 232 games.

However, he was released at the end of his contract and has not yet found a new team.Per Birmingham Mail, Villa are looking to bring in players to bolster their squad depth.

Iheanacho may be seen as someone who can fill in for forward Ollie Watkins.

