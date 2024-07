Aston Villa chief Monchi in talks with Kelechi agents

Aston Villa are eyeing free agent Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigeria striker was released by promoted Leicester City this month.

Kelechi will become a free agent at the end of the month when his Foxes deal will expire.

The Express & Star says Villa football chief Monchi has met with agents of Kelechi in recent days.

The forward could arrive as a replacement for Chelsea target Jhon Duran.