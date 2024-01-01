Villa, Leicester target Hume: I could handle Prem level

Sunderland’s highly-rated full-back Trai Hume is being linked to Aston Villa this summer.

The Northern Ireland international has impressed hugely over the past 12 months.

Per the Belfast Telegraph, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Villa are among the teams chasing after Hume.

The right-back played 46 times for the Black Cats in the past campaign, becoming a key player.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Hume said: “I think I could play in the Premier League. You have to keep yourself at a high standard and you want to push yourself as much as you can.

“That’s the level I want to get to but I’m happy enough at Sunderland and happy where I’m at and I’m really enjoying my football. If a move happens, it happens and if doesn’t I’m happy to play for Sunderland.”

When asked about transfer speculation, Hume said: “I try not to think about it. I let my agent deal with all that stuff and until they come to Sunderland and offer money I don’t pay too much attention to it.”