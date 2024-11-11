Moyes looking at several Premier League roles as he looks for shock return

Tribal Football
Former West Ham United boss David Moyes is eyeing a return to management this season.

The Scotsman is hopeful of snagging a Premier League job in the near future, per talkSPORT.

Moyes is looking at Crystal Palace, Wolves, Southampton, and Leicester as possible opportunities.

These teams are in the relegation fight and one of them could sack their manager in the coming weeks.

Moyes left his previous role with West Ham at the end of last season, which has not resulted in any improvement in the Hammers’ results or performances.

Of the aforementioned clubs, Southampton would be the biggest challenge, given they are rock bottom.

