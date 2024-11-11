Martin on Southampton star Dibling: "He's one of the best young players in the country"

Martin on Dibling: "He's one of the best young players in the country"

Southampton head coach Russell Martin has challenged starlet Tyler Dibling to express himself on international duty.

The youngster has been the brightest spark of a season that has not been very fruitful for the newly promoted club.

As Martin tries to hang onto his job, he had words of advice for Dibling as he heads to England Under-21 duty.

"We have a lot of good players but Tyler is incredible," said Martin over the weekend.

"The way he receives the ball under pressure, how strong he is, how brave he is, what he can do with the ball at top speed.

"We just need to let Tyler be Tyler. It will be interesting to see how he responds to being in a different environment.

"The biggest challenge will be for him to go away and be himself and express himself. For me, h.

"He's the best talent I've seen for a long, long time. You let us crack on with developing him and keeping him hungry.

"He has an amazing mentality, amazing mentality. And for an 18-year-old, he sets an example in a lot of ways because of the talent he has.

"He backs himself and the confidence he has in a really nice, humble way, he's improving all the time with the other side of the game.

"He needs time, he's 18, there's going to be some bumps. His performance dropped a little bit and we had a chat about this in local press conferences.

"We have to manage him and his minutes, which we will, but we'll enjoy having him whilst we've got him."