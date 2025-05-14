Villa on the verge of signing PSG's Asensio for just £13M after impressive loan spell

Aston Villa's loan agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for playmaker Marco Asensio is set to turn permanent after an impressive spell at the club.

The 29-year-old has shone during his time at Villa Park under manager Unai Emery, who has helped him turn from a PSG reject to one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since he joined the side in January. The former Real Madrid star bagged eight goals and 1 assist in just 19 appearances for the club who seek to make the move permanent and keep him for the long term.

Despite him going nine games without a goal, Sport Witness and Birmingham Live both report that he is expected to sign a three-year contract over the next few months, which will keep him at the side who are on course for Champions League qualification this season. Latest reports suggest Asensio can join Villa permanently for just £13M, which seems like a bargain for such a skillful midfielder in the modern market.

Reports have also linked Villa with Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne who is set to leave the club for free this summer after the expiration of his contract. If Villa do secure Asensio, however, this deal may be unlikely to happen as Emery will have the Spaniard alongside the likes of Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn taking up the midfield roles.