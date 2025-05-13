Liverpool and Man City enquire about Lyon forward Cherki ahead of summer transfer window

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all made enquiries about Lyon star Rayan Cherki as the summer transfer window approaches.

The French international has bagged 12 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season and according to Le Parisien he is wanted by a number of Premier League side who feel he can transition to England’s top division ahead of next season. Cherki was on the cusp of joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer but opted for a move to join Borussia Dortmund in a deal that was never agreed.

When asked on Sunday if he would feel good in the PSG dressing room amongst what would have been his new teammates, he gave a revealing answer that suggests he would have liked a move away from Lyon if given a second chance.

“Oh yes absolutely, I know them all.

“Ousmane (Dembele) & Bradley (Barcola) are good friends of mine. When you have good chemistry on the pitch, it shows off the pitch too.”

Get French Football News reports that Cherki has frustrated the PSG hierarchy and the Ligue 1 champions will not chase the 21-year-old in the coming months. This then opens the door for Cherki to depart for an English side with him having the pick of the current newly crowned champions, last season's champions, and Europa League finalists Tottenham.

Last summer, Fulham agreed a £16.7m deal for the winger but he rejected the move. He also met with Manchester United officials and was given a tour of Old Trafford and Carrington some years ago in a move to the Premier League that has been in the making for several years.