Villa midfielder Onana: Leicester goal from training pitch

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana was delighted with victory over Leicester City.
Onana struck for the 2-1 win on Saturday.
“It was very, very hard,” he said.
“There was a lot of tension in the last 15-20 minutes and it’s never easy to get an away win but we did it.
“That was the main target, so we’re very pleased tonight.”
On the free-kick routine which brought his goal, Onana added: "We work on set pieces a lot.
“It’s hours and hours of repetition, so I’m pleased it paid off.”