Villa midfielder Onana: Leicester goal from training pitch

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana was delighted with victory over Leicester City.

Onana struck for the 2-1 win on Saturday.

“It was very, very hard,” he said.

“There was a lot of tension in the last 15-20 minutes and it’s never easy to get an away win but we did it.

“That was the main target, so we’re very pleased tonight.”

On the free-kick routine which brought his goal, Onana added: "We work on set pieces a lot.

“It’s hours and hours of repetition, so I’m pleased it paid off.”