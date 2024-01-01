Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis made deadline day double bid for Man Utd pair
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We were forced into McTominay sale

Villa midfielder Onana: Leicester goal from training pitch

Villa midfielder Onana: Leicester goal from training pitch
Villa midfielder Onana: Leicester goal from training pitch
Villa midfielder Onana: Leicester goal from training pitchAction Plus
Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana was delighted with victory over Leicester City.

Onana struck for the 2-1 win on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It was very, very hard,” he said.

“There was a lot of tension in the last 15-20 minutes and it’s never easy to get an away win but we did it.

“That was the main target, so we’re very pleased tonight.”

On the free-kick routine which brought his goal, Onana added: "We work on set pieces a lot.

“It’s hours and hours of repetition, so I’m pleased it paid off.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AmadouLeicesterAston Villa
Related Articles
Leicester defender Okoli: Our performance didn't deserve Villa defeat
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Villa boss Emery "very happy" after tough win at Leicester