Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho
AC Milan coach Fonseca confident of Parma reaction against Lazio
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing

Leicester defender Okoli: Our performance didn't deserve Villa defeat

Leicester defender Okoli: Our performance didn't deserve Villa defeat
Leicester defender Okoli: Our performance didn't deserve Villa defeat
Leicester defender Okoli: Our performance didn't deserve Villa defeatAction Plus
Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli insists they can build on defeat to Aston Villa.

The 2-1 home loss marked Okoli's full debut with the Foxes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italy U21 international later said: "It was a very good performance for all of us but we are very disappointed for the result.

 "We created a lot. For the second goal, we were very disappointed with that, but we are on the right way.

"We’ll keep working and I know it’ll be a great season. Better things will come, for sure. We are very secure of that. We’ll work for the next one now. The good things we did today, I know will be better.

"It was an incredible feeling and an incredible debut.

"I’m very happy to make it here at King Power Stadium with all my team-mates. I’m very happy, but also disappointed for the result. It was everything I expected."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOkoli CalebLeicesterAston Villa
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Villa ponder move for free agent Iheanacho
Emery delighted as Villa win at Leicester