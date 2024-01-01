Leicester defender Okoli: Our performance didn't deserve Villa defeat

Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli insists they can build on defeat to Aston Villa.

The 2-1 home loss marked Okoli's full debut with the Foxes.

The Italy U21 international later said: "It was a very good performance for all of us but we are very disappointed for the result.

"We created a lot. For the second goal, we were very disappointed with that, but we are on the right way.

"We’ll keep working and I know it’ll be a great season. Better things will come, for sure. We are very secure of that. We’ll work for the next one now. The good things we did today, I know will be better.

"It was an incredible feeling and an incredible debut.

"I’m very happy to make it here at King Power Stadium with all my team-mates. I’m very happy, but also disappointed for the result. It was everything I expected."