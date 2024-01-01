Villa boss Emery "very happy" after tough win at Leicester

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists victory at Leicester City was deserved.

Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran struck for Villa as they won 2-1 at the King Power stadium.

Emery said: “I’m very happy. We were speaking before the match in the dressing room about how we are always feeling our supporters helping when we are playing away.

“We are feeling their support and it’s very important for us. We are playing thinking of them and trying to feel comfortable. Playing away, their supporters are pushing a lot, but we can feel our supporters here with us.

“It’s important for us to play with confidence and the commitment we have to make everybody happy.

“It’s very difficult away, each match is difficult, but we competed. Even when we lost last week against Arsenal we competed very well,” he said.

“How competitive we want to be, we are doing it more or less but always we want to improve and perform collectively and individually trying to be demanding in our analysis of the opponent and ourselves.

“I’m very happy with how they responded on the pitch.”