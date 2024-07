Villa midfielder Coutinho: Vasco return brings me great happiness

Philippe Coutinho is delighted with his return to Vasco da Gama.

The Aston Villa midfielder has joined his former junior club on-loan for the season.

"It’s a feeling of great happiness, joy and anxiety," he told Vasco's website.

"I lived abroad for a long time, so it really is a feeling of coming home, to the place where I grew up, to the place I love, the club I love.

"Everyone, my family, knows how happy I am and they are all happy about this return."