Vasco de Gama president Pedrinho admits Coutinho deal 'not simple'

Vasco de Gama president Pedrinho admits talks are continuing over the signing of Philippe Coutinho.

Pedrinho concedes the deal isn't straightforward for the Villa midfielder, who was on-loan with Al Duhail last season.

He explained: "Regarding Coutinho, I will take the liberty because I am the one who has been playing from the beginning," he said.

"It is not a simple negotiation, as people think and say. Coutinho must lose his link with the Qatari club and also rent Aston Villa for a year.

"The bureaucracy is tedious and time-consuming and it is no one's fault, it is part of the process that needs to be addressed."