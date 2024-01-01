Tribal Football
Villa midfielder Coutinho step away from signing for Vasco da Gama
Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is a step away from signing for formative club Vasco da Gama.

After completing his loan with Al Duhail, Coutinho is set to join permanently his former junior club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Philippe Coutinho has agreed on terms to return to Vasco da Gama, the contract is almost ready.

"Final detail needed: contract termination with Aston Villa, as @geglobo reported.

"Villa are prepared to give Coutinho the green light to leave soon."

Coutinho's deal at Villa Park runs to 2026.

