Vasco de Gama president Pedrinho confirms talks to sign Villa veteran Coutinho

Vasco de Gama president Pedrinho admits he is negotiating to sign Philippe Coutinho.

The playmaker is not wanted at Aston Villa, while he spent last season on loan at Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now the 32-year-old could be returning to South America, with European offers few and far between.

Per O Dia, Vasco president Pedrinho stated: "Yesterday (Saturday), I met with Phillippe Coutinho’s representatives.

“The conversation was good and the negotiation continues."

Villa do not have too many concerns about these talks, as they only want to get Coutinho off their wage bill.