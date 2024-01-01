Villa legend says club have "every chance" to beat Bayern Munich

Dennis Mortimer, the captain of Aston Villa's 1982 European Cup-winning team, has praised the current crop.

Mortimer is optimistic about the team's prospects against Bayern Munich in the upcoming Wednesday night.

Echoing the spirit of his victorious squad, he shared his insights as the team prepares for their UEFA Champions League clash.

Speaking to club media, he stated: “I think they (the current squad) have got every chance, like we did.

“You can’t go into a game thinking ‘it’s Bayern Munich’. They’re a great team, they’ve got great tradition, the number of times they’ve been in the semi-finals, number of times they’ve won it.

“They’re one of the great clubs of Europe.

“But, what I find about Aston Villa at the moment, is they had a great season last season, they were phenomenal in the way they played.

“That’s all down to the manager because he brought a system into that team which has really complemented the players themselves and their attributes.

“That system is there because he’s identified the players, he’s put them in there and they’ve worked it for him.

“They know exactly what they need to do, exactly like we did; we had a team and we knew what we had to do.

“I think what Unai Emery has done, he’s given them a real focus on the football pitch on how to play the game of football.”