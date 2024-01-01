Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Villa fullback Cash mixed emotions for Man Utd draw

Villa fullback Cash mixed emotions for Man Utd draw
Villa fullback Cash mixed emotions for Man Utd drawAction Plus
Aston Villa star Matty Cash had mixed emotions on Sunday night after their Premier League draw with Manchester United.

The Midlands club could only play out a 0-0 draw against the bottom half of the table, fallen giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Cash was disappointed they were not able to claim all the points, he saw positives in the game.

“Great, on a personal note, to be out there,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard for this moment over the last five weeks to keep myself in good shape.

“Disappointed to not get three points but Manchester United are a good team.

“Overall, in the long run, a point could be good for us but the demands we set on ourselves, we want to win every game at home.

“In the long run, it could be a positive point.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCash MattyManchester UnitedAston Villa
Related Articles
Man Utd dealt huge injury blow after Garnacho picks up knee injury
Cash says Villa "want to win every game at home" after Man Utd draw
Man Utd Treble winner Schmeichel: Evans best centre-half they have