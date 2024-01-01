Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Man Utd dealt huge injury blow after Garnacho picks up knee injury

Man Utd dealt huge injury blow after Garnacho picks up knee injury
Man Utd dealt huge injury blow after Garnacho picks up knee injuryAction Plus
Manchester United have been dealt a fresh injury problem to their front line.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the season and sit in 14th position.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they have learned that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has removed Alejandro Garnacho from his squad.

The 19-year-old won't be playing in the international break as he has a knee injury.

He wrote: "I had knee problems in the last two matches, and I won't be able to be with the national team, but I hope to recover so I can be on the next date."

United fans will have noticed that Garnacho was not as lively in their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, as he may have been carrying the knock.

Mentions
Garnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Cash says Villa "want to win every game at home" after Man Utd draw
Man Utd Treble winner Schmeichel: Evans best centre-half they have
TOP 10: Spurs boast two in Premier League's fastest players list