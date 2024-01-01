Man Utd dealt huge injury blow after Garnacho picks up knee injury

Manchester United have been dealt a fresh injury problem to their front line.
The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the season and sit in 14th position.
Now they have learned that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has removed Alejandro Garnacho from his squad.
The 19-year-old won't be playing in the international break as he has a knee injury.
He wrote: "I had knee problems in the last two matches, and I won't be able to be with the national team, but I hope to recover so I can be on the next date."
United fans will have noticed that Garnacho was not as lively in their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, as he may have been carrying the knock.