Cash says Villa "want to win every game at home" after Man Utd draw

Aston Villa star Matty Cash had mixed emotions on Sunday night after their Premier League draw with Manchester United.

The Midlands club could only play out a 0-0 draw against the bottom half of the table, fallen giants.

While Cash was disappointed they were not able to claim all the points, he saw positives in the game.

“Great, on a personal note, to be out there,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard for this moment over the last five weeks to keep myself in good shape.

“Disappointed to not get three points but Manchester United are a good team.

“Overall, in the long run, a point could be good for us but the demands we set on ourselves, we want to win every game at home.

“In the long run, it could be a positive point.”