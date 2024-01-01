Man Utd Treble winner Schmeichel: Evans best centre-half they have

Manchester United Treble winner Peter Schmeichel says manager Erik ten Hag was proven right going with Jonny Evans at Aston Villa yesterday.

Ten Hag chose the centre-half pairing of Evans and Harry Maguire ahead of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt for the 0-0 draw. While Maguire was forced off injured, Evans was named man-of-the-match.

Schmeichel told BBC Sport: "I've said this for a long, long time, they are the best two centre-halves we have got.

"The only reason he's (Evans) not playing every game is that he picks up injuries.

"He was absolutely outstanding yesterday."