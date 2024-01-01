Villa defender Torres proud playing for Emery

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has told Betano that he believes Unai Emery is one of the Premier League's best managers, highlighting his record-breaking four Europa League managerial wins.

Speaking to Betano, Torres said: “There is no doubt Unai Emery is one of, if not, the best manager in the Premier League. Who else has four Europa League titles? His record in European competition speaks for itself.

"I think this shows the true quality of him as a manager. His preparation ahead of the game is so good to inform us exactly what to do and what the opponent will do. We will always be confident of beating any team with him in the dugout.”

Villa can transcend fourth placed finish

Aston Villa shocked many by finishing fourth in last season's Premier League, but Torres believes there is the talent in this season's Villa squad to go one further and break into the top three.

"As a team, we are prepared to better last season’s finish of fourth,” he said. "We have the talent in the squad to do so and improve even further.

"We are working so hard, and we have Champions League football to manage also now, so we need to keep a good balance to do well in each competition. We all know what we are capable of and we really feel we can go further this season.

Ollie Watkins largely responsible for Champions League finish

Villa striker Ollie Watkins played a critical role in his side’s league finish last season, and Torres commented on just how important the Englishman is for the club.

"Ollie Watkins was the main part in us getting Champions League football", he said. "He had an amazing season; he’s a brilliant striker and we are very confident with him in the team. Everybody believes in him, he deserves everything that comes to him as he works so hard.

"The Champions League is the best competition in the world, as a team you must enjoy this experience with the supporters. They have been waiting a long time for this and we need to go as far as we can for them."