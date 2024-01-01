Jordan says new Everton owners could save the club and turn it around

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has given his thoughts on the Everton takeover.

The Toffees are set to be purchased by American billionaire Dan Friedkin.

The Friedkin Group has been engaged in talks with owner Farhad Moshiri and they have come to an agreement.

Jordan stated on talkSPORT: “Well look, you have so many false starts, you have to be careful how you offer your opinion.

“My friend, George Downing, was in this deal at some point. I’m pretty sure that the financing that he leant Everton predominantly to facilitate the continuation of the contract to build the stadium so there weren’t penalties that were put in place if that was stopped because they couldn't afford it.

“I’m pretty sure the Friedkin Group took him out economically, replaced the loan. There was always going to be a scenario where Friedkin was back in the mix. My understanding is he is very substantial, and they have proper, proper wealth.

“Yes, you can point to some of the travails of the current Roma side, but I get the impression he’s a very substantial individual, a clear-thinking person. He’s an American owner, so you can flip side of that argument about where the sport might be going by having these sort of ownership models left, right and center in the Premier League.

“But I think it’s is a better day. I personally believe that the moment you put an end to this clown college Moshiri has presided over, irrespective of how wealthy he may be, the better it is for Everton.

“I don’t think he’s been good for them. I think dealing with him is like nailing a jelly to the wall.

“I think they’ve got to get this deal done, I don’t think he’s got the money left to be able to support Everton and I think it’s a case that Friedkin is the next cab off the rank, and I think he’s a significant option and I’d be surprised this time if it doesn’t go through.”