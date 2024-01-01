Villa legend Spink has no doubt about Martinez status

Legendary Aston Villa goalkeeper Nigel Spink has told Betano that he believes Emi Martínez is the best goalkeeper in the world.

Speaking to Betano, Spink said: “Emi Martínez is certainly in the top three best goalkeepers in the world, and I’d have him first. He’s got every attribute. He’s got that spark in his character but he’s also so calm and composed. When you look at him, he must be such an imposing figure for strikers. He’s a great shot-stopper, he claims crosses, and his distribution is excellent. Thank you to Arsenal for letting him go!

Advertisement Advertisement

“His experience will be huge for Villa in the Champions League. If he’s as much of a leader off the pitch as he is on it, then he’ll be keeping a calm head and talking to the other players about his experiences. Having that experience helps you and the team to be successful, and he’s got all the attributes to do that. I’m sure he’ll be there offering his advice to any player that needs it.”

Unai Emery has transformed McGinn, Konsa, Watkins and others

Spink was joined by another Villa legend in Ahmed Elmohamady, who gave equally high praise to manager Unai Emery.

“Unai Emery has been incredible since he joined the club,” said Elmohamady. “He’s been a successful manager throughout his career in Spain, France, and now England. He did an amazing job to take the club from 16th in the Premier League to a Europa Conference League spot in his first season; that was massive for the club.

“He joined the club at a difficult time, but now he’s taken them to the next level. You can also see how he has transformed the players. I played with John McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins, now they’re all top-level players. He pushes the players every day and he puts no limit on how good they can be.”

If Emery needs a right-back, I’m ready to step in!

Elmohamady made clear his excitement at the prospect of Villa being back in the Champions League, with the 37-year-old even suggesting that he’d be willing to step up and play if needed.

“Now Emery has taken Villa back to the Champions League, which is huge for the club,” he said. “All the fans are so excited about the Champions League campaign this season and hopefully the team can have a great run in the competition.

“Hearing the Champions League anthem playing at Villa Park is so special and it’s something that I would’ve loved to be involved in. You just get the feeling that you want to be back on the pitch, but sadly I just missed it; I regret retiring so early now. If Emery needs me to step in at right-back for any reason, then I’m ready!”