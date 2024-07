Villa chief Monchi happy with Spurs Ramsey offer

Aston Villa chief Monchi is prepared to sell Jacob Ramsey to Tottenham.

AS says Monchi will part with Ramsey if Spurs include Giovani Lo Celso in their offer.

Monchi is a big fan of the Argentina international and believes a cash-plus-player swap for Ramsey can work in their favour.

Spurs are prepared to offer £20m plus Lo Celso for Ramsey.

And as it stands, Monchi is ready to accept the proposal.