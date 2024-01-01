Tottenham prepare second offer for Villa whiz Ramsey

Tribal Football
Tottenham prepare second offer for Villa whiz RamseyAction Plus
Premier League giants Tottenham are pushing to make a new bid for Jacob Ramsey this week.

Spurs are eager to secure the services of the Aston Villa homegrown talent, who is not pushing to leave.Per The Standard, Spurs want to improve on the bid of £20 million plus Giovani Lo Celso, which was rejected.

Villa are not keen to sell the 23-year-old, but are under pressure due to their financial situation.

While the Midlands club have wealthy owners, they are not able to satisfy Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

They may have to sell homegrown players to boost their profits before the June 30th deadline.

