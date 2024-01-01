Tribal Football
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Spurs launching new swap offer for Villa midfielder Ramsey
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is still wanted by Premier League giants Tottenham.

The London club, who missed out on a Champions League spot next season due to Villa, want to swap him for another player.

Per Sky Sports, Spurs are willing to part with Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to do the deal.

Lo Celso has worked with Unai Emery, the Aston Villa manager, during spells at Villarreal and PSG.

However, there is no sense that Villa would want to lose Ramsey in such a way.

They may only agree to the sale if Spurs commit to paying a hefty fee, in addition to Lo Celso.

