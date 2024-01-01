Spurs make cash-plus-player offer for Villa midfielder Ramsey

Premier League side Aston Villa have rejected a big-money offer for a key player this summer.

The Midlands club received a bid from Tottenham for Jacob Ramsey, but are not interested in selling.

Per The Mirror, the England Under-21 star is rated highly at Villa Park and is not for sale.

Spurs are not giving up, as they are aware of Villa’s precarious financial position.

The club must sell players if they are to remain clear of the Premier League’s financial regulations.

But the offer of £20 million, plus Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso, was not enough.