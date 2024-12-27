Villa chase Real Sociedad attacker with Emery looking to bolster squad

Villa chase Real Sociedad playmaker with Emery looking to bolster his squad

Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Brais Mendez may be emerging as an Aston Villa target.

The Midlands club has been experiencing a lot of inconsistency in their performances this season.

As a result, boss Unai Emery may be ready to dip into the transfer market in January.

Per AS in Spain, the 27-year-old creative talent is on Villa’s watchlist for a January move.

He can play behind the striker, deeper in midfield, and even on the wings, making him a versatile option for Emery.

The buy-out clause inserted into Mendez’s contract is worth up to £60M.