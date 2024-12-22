Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola explains Villa absence for Man City keeper Ederson
Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James

Guardiola confirms Jan market plans for Man City

Paul Vegas
Guardiola confirms Jan market plans for Man City
Guardiola confirms Jan market plans for Man CityLaLiga
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they'll be active in the January market.

However, he admits City know they'll have to pay over the odds to rescue their season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Before defeat at Aston Villa, Guardiola said: "'We're not a big fan of that (window) but the circumstances of this season have been special. We've spoken about doing something.

"In winter, it's if we really need it, or if we can really find something. It is not easy to do. Clubs don't want to sell and players are so expensive. It depends on the market, we'll see."

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes feature high on City's shopping list.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuimaraes BrunoZubimendi MartinManchester CityNewcastle UtdReal SociedadLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Valladolid defender wanted by Man City, Chelsea and Bournemouth this winter
Zubimendi unconvinced joining a struggling Man City side under Guardiola
Guimaraes? Gyokeres? Why Txiki needs to give Pep & Man City a farewell January gift