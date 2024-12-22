Guardiola confirms Jan market plans for Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they'll be active in the January market.

However, he admits City know they'll have to pay over the odds to rescue their season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before defeat at Aston Villa, Guardiola said: "'We're not a big fan of that (window) but the circumstances of this season have been special. We've spoken about doing something.

"In winter, it's if we really need it, or if we can really find something. It is not easy to do. Clubs don't want to sell and players are so expensive. It depends on the market, we'll see."

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes feature high on City's shopping list.