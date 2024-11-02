Villa, Bournemouth watching Getafe attacker Uche

Getafe attacker Christantus Uche is being tracked by Premier League clubs.

The young Nigerian has been a revelation for Getafe so far this season and his form has brought him to the attention of English clubs.

AS says Aston Villa and Bournemouth have joined Chelsea's interest in recent weeks.

Uche arrived at Getafe in the summer from Ceuta . The club paid a symbolic transfer fee of €400,000, ahead of Betis' interest.

Uche's contract at Getafe is for four seasons and has a buyout clause of €25m, although 20% of the sale would go to Ceuta.