Gabriel Mec has committed to Gremio.

The 16 year-old attacker has been the subject of intense interest from Chelsea this year.

However, Mec has now committed to Gremio by penning a new contract to 2027.

The teen sees his immediate future in Brazil and with Gremio, before he eventually makes the jump to Europe.

Along with Chelsea, Mec is also on the radar of Barcelona.