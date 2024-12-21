Villa boss Emery "surprised" by Man City form crisis

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits Manchester City form collapse has surprised him.

Villa host City in Saturday's early kickoff.

Emery  said: “I’m a little bit surprised, but it’s football. He’s (Pep Guardiola) the best. We’re facing each match respecting the competition. It’s the most difficult competition in the world.

“Each team is giving us a lot of information about how we are and how we are facing them. Tomorrow we face the best team from the last few years, clearly, in the Premier League.

“Maybe they’re not being consistent because of different circumstances, but they are the best and their coach is the best.”

