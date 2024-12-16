Villa to bid for former Man City academy star who could be a successor to Martinez

Aston Villa are jumping to the head of the queue to secure goalkeeping youngster Pierce Charles.

The 19-year-old is at Sheffield Wednesday, where he is second choice to James Beadle.

An ex-Manchester City academy starlet, Charles has only managed six games for the Owls.

However, Premier League suitors are not being put off by the lack of game time.

Per Birmingham Mail, Villa sees him as a potential long term successor to Eli Martinez.

While the Argentine has plenty of years left at the top, he may be joined by Charles soon.

He could be the no.2 next season instead of Robin Olsen, with a view to being no.1 in a few years’ time.