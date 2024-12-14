Man Utd joined by four rivals as Juventus face Yildiz battle

Juventus are determined to keep hold of Kenan Yildiz.

TMW says the Turkey international confirmed himself to Europe's biggest clubs in Juve's victory over Manchester City in midweek.

Manchester United have been in contact with Yildiz's camp for several weeks and have attempted to turn the youngster's head with a contract package tabled to his agents.

However, United are not alone, with four other major rivals now joining their interest this week. Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Arsenal are all now in talks with Yildiz's representatives.

Yildiz is currently on a salary of €1.6m, which all suitors are ready to better.

However, Juve are refusing to name a price for the midfield schemer, insisting at this stage he is not for sale.

