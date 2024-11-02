Villa boss Emery: Solanke signing has improved Tottenham

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says there'll be no underestimating Tottenham on Sunday.

Emery believes Tottenham's form has warranted more points than they currently have.

He said, “Tottenham is playing really very well. They deserve more points than they have now.

“They played on Wednesday against Manchester City at home and they played with a lot of players who are going to play on Sunday.

“It is a very difficult match. The style they have is so, so strong. They have, individually, very good players.

“Of course, they signed (Dominic) Solanke and he is giving them a lot more ways to attack, to be stronger even than last year.

“They are favourites in front of us for the season, they are favourites in front of us for the match on Sunday, but we are competing and we are really being confident how we are doing our way.

“Last year, even losing against them, (we are) trying to use our stronger structure, we are trying to build here in everything, to face them on Sunday.

“Of course, it is a very motivating match, very exciting match for our supporters, for us, for me as a coach, the players, the club, how we are increasing our level and to try to be contenders with those teams like Tottenham, or (Manchester) City, or Chelsea or Newcastle, to compete with them.

“It is a really, really great match on Sunday. Difficult, but of course, for us, is a very emotional moment to face them to try and keep our position we have now.

“We have now, some advantage in the table, but after Sunday, it could be different.

“We have to keep our competitive way we are doing, but we have to adapt to them, and to compete against every team, the first thing is to adapt to them.

“They are going to impose a lot of moments in 90 minutes and we have to be ready to face them, to stop them, to dominate sometimes with our tactical ideas in set-pieces.

“Emotionally and mentally, we have to be strong. They are favourites, but we are there, and hopefully we can keep it for a long time.”