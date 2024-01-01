Defoe happy seeing Solanke with Spurs

Former Premier League striker Jermain Defoe has heaped praise on a Tottenham summer signing.

Defoe, who starred for Spurs and West Ham in the top flight, is very impressed with striker Dominic Solanke.

The forward arrived in a big money deal from Bournemouth in the summer, but has not looked out of place.

Speaking to Gambling.com ahead of Spurs taking on West Ham this Saturday, Defoe said: "I like Dominic Solanke. He’s nicked a couple of goals now, which is good. He got off to a slow start and after three games, people were sort of questioning the signing. But I think that’s just part and parcel of football really, every player's had it.

"If you're not playing well, then people are going to come for you. If you're playing well then everyone loves you. I did say that he'll come good. He’ll score goals because of the way Tottenham play, they create a lot of chances. So it's just up to him to take them.

"I think for him, he just needs to just focus on playing well and improving. He's just got back in the England squad, which is good. I know he didn't get any minutes, but just to be amongst it is good. Ivan Toney's gone to Saudi, so there's a space there. You've got Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins who will always be involved. I think for him, just focus on goals, focus on playing well and improving, and keep himself in and around the English squad."