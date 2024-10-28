Postecoglou hopeful of Son Spurs return this week

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hopes to have captain Heung-min Son back for the coming week.

Son missed Sunday's defeat at Crystal Palace.

Before kickoff, Postecoglou said: “It's not really a hamstring injury, but he was out for a while and wasn't feeling right after the last game, so we're just being conservative with him.

"All things being well, he should be all right for next week.”

After the loss, the manager told SPURSPLAY: “He seems to be progressing well so, hopefully, he’ll be available for one of the games.”

Spurs have Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this week ahead of facing Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.