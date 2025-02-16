Villa boss Emery: Rashford and Asensio will continue to improve

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was happy with Marcus Rashford's performance in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Emery feels the on-loan Manchester United forward is getting stronger as his match fitness improves. At United, his last game had been in November.

Emery said, "He got better and also felt more comfortable. He will help us in the coming matches.

"Today he played 45 minutes and (Marco) Asensio played 35 minutes.

"They are gradually getting better physically and they will have opportunities for us."