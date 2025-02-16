Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Villa boss Emery: Rashford and Asensio will continue to improve

Paul Vegas
Villa boss Emery: Rashford and Asensio will continue to improve
Villa boss Emery: Rashford and Asensio will continue to improveAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was happy with Marcus Rashford's performance in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Emery feels the on-loan Manchester United forward is getting stronger as his match fitness improves. At United, his last game had been in November.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery said, "He got better and also felt more comfortable. He will help us in the coming matches. 

"Today he played 45 minutes and (Marco) Asensio played 35 minutes.

"They are gradually getting better physically and they will have opportunities for us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAsensio MarcoAston VillaManchester UnitedIpswich
Related Articles
Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move
Barcelona's Deco reveals Man Utd star Rashford was “not a priority”
McKenna on Rashford's move: I hope it goes well for him, but of course, not on Saturday