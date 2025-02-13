McKenna on Rashford's move: I hope it goes well for him, but of course, not on Saturday

McKenna on Rashford: I hope it goes well for him, but of course, not on Saturday

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken about Marcus Rashford in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Aston Villa.

The Ipswich boss opened up on Marcus Rashford who joined Villa on loan from Manchester United in the recent January transfer window and is set to make his league debut this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think Marcus at his best would be an addition to any team in the league really. We know what a threat he is," said McKenna.

"Of course, the boys faced him as well not so long ago with Man Utd (Rashford scored an early opener at Portman Road), but I've also seen him up close at his best as well and he can be a fantastic player.

"We know his qualities. We know there's a chance that we'll come up against him in some respect on Saturday, whether that's from the start or off the bench. They've got a really deep, high-quality forward unit really where they can make really impactful subs.

"They can change the balance of the attacking unit by just changing some personnel and you're going to face a really strong front four at the start of the game and there's every chance you're going to face a really strong, different front four at the end of the game.

"We've had to be thorough in our preparation and look forward to taking on that challenge and Marcus will be part of that."

McKenna has coached Rashford in the past at United and opened up on the journey he has taken so far in his career which has been a bumpy ride despite his talent.

"Yeah, he was enjoyable to work with. Of course, a big talent.

"I had known him for a little bit longer because he'd come through the academy set-up. I was close with the academy coaches who worked with him, so it was pretty easy for me to build a good relationship and a good trust with him.

"He's not so much of a young player anymore, but he was when I worked with him. Most young players, building that trust and that rapport is important. We managed to have that and he's a big talent.

"Hopefully, this will be a good move for him in terms of getting back into form and playing regularly, which I'm sure he'll want to do.

"I'm sure he had some different options and has made his judgment on the right criteria and he certainly went to a good club to play under a top manager. I hope it goes well for him, but of course, not on Saturday."

When asked why he thinks Rashford's promising career stalled at Old Trafford, Mckenna added that things are never simple in football and even top players can head in an unknown direction.

"I think football careers are tough, especially when you start as young as Marcus did and you break-in at 18. If you play until the mid-30s or beyond, then it's not all going to be smooth sailing and it very rarely is.

"It's always easy to look at the negative aspect and you could certainly flip that on the head and say that he's a young player who's come through the academy from Wythenshawe and played for his boyhood club and won trophies and broken records and done some incredible things.

"In life, in football, things don't always go in a smooth direction. He's still young enough, he's still talented enough so I'm sure he'll be working hard to play again regularly and hit really good form."