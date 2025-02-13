Barcelona's Deco reveals Man Utd star Rashford was “not a priority”

Barcelona sporting director Deco has revealed that Marcus Rashford was considered by Barcelona in January but was “not a priority” for the club.

Despite Rashford’s desire to join Barca after falling out of favor at Manchester United, the Catalans opted against making a move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, Aston Villa secured the forward on loan until the end of the season, where he impressed in his debut against Tottenham.

"The winter market is always difficult. It's true that in the past, there have been important moments for Barca, like the arrival of (Edgar) Davids, but there is no Davids available today in the market," Deco said.

"It's tough because the good players, those who can contribute, are not available.

“It's true that Rashford was talked about, and he could have come, but we weren’t desperately looking for a player."