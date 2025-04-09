Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Amorim's four man wishlist for Man Utd's huge overhaul revealed including Napoli's Osimhen
Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real Madrid

Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with Rashford

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with Rashford
Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with RashfordAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery feels Marcus Rashford is happy as he's playing more centrally.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League quarterfinal first-leg at PSG, Emery discussed the Manchester United loanee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "He is a good guy, he is humble, he is a very good professional player, he is really happy with his teammates, he has been demanding himself in everything. We want to work with him, with the team.

"I think he is playing freely, he is playing comfortably, and this is the most important. We are trying to connect with him as a person firstly, and after that to connect with him as a player.

"His process here is getting better as well. He is playing in two different positions, he started as a left winger, now he is playing more as a striker. How he can exploit his qualities as best as possible with us. This is the process we have, still work to do, still process to do, but the most important is his feeling.

"We are seeing him smiling, it is the best news we can have. I am seeing him happy, I am seeing him committed with everything we are doing."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAston VillaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
They all go! Man Utd prepare for 10-plus player clearout
Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal
Ratcliffe makes clear Man Utd plans for Garnacho, Mainoo and Rashford